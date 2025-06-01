Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 235 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $157.24 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $117.55 and a 12-month high of $167.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.62.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

