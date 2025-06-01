Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3,821.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,892,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716,244 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6,270.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,679,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605,968 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 77,183.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 393,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,485,000 after acquiring an additional 392,864 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 33,356.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 238,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,845,000 after acquiring an additional 238,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 691.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 266,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,228,000 after acquiring an additional 233,222 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

IWV opened at $334.17 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $273.60 and a fifty-two week high of $350.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $315.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.80.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

