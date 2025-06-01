Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 486,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,899 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $228,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $1,159,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE opened at $505.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $462.50. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $533.78.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Baird R W cut Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Argus set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $515.19.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

