CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director R Judd Jessup Sells 935 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) Director R Judd Jessup sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $106,122.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,700,406.50. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CorVel Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $111.70 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $76.53 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.21 and a 200-day moving average of $116.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 65.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $231.51 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of CorVel

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Barclays PLC boosted its position in CorVel by 380.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CorVel by 217.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in CorVel by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in CorVel by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in CorVel by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRVL

CorVel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.