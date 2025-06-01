CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director R Judd Jessup Sells 935 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) Director R Judd Jessup sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $106,122.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,700,406.50. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
CorVel Stock Up 0.9%
Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $111.70 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $76.53 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.21 and a 200-day moving average of $116.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 65.71 and a beta of 1.10.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $231.51 million during the quarter.
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th.
CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.
