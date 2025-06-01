Michael Gilman Sells 3,375 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) Director Michael Gilman sold 3,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $100,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,019.52. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Scholar Rock stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average of $36.04. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $46.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Scholar Rock by 584.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

