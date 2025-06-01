Investors Research Corp Buys 188 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 28,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Five Pine Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $399,000.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Trading Up 0.4%

BATS ESGV opened at $104.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $109.62.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.