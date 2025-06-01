Sterneck Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The GEO Group by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 182.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 6,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The GEO Group

In related news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,070. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Price Performance

Shares of GEO opened at $27.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80. The GEO Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $604.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.81 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 2.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on GEO shares. Jones Trading decreased their price objective on shares of The GEO Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The GEO Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

