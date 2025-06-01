Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 7.4% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $38,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 747,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,729,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT stock opened at $243.98 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $234.11 and a 1 year high of $289.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.07.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

