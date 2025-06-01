SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDY. New Hampshire Trust lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13,468.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 315,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,820,000 after buying an additional 313,266 shares during the last quarter. Avant Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $402,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $134.50 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $119.83 and a 1-year high of $144.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.32.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

