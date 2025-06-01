Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 80 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,875 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.48.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $155.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.67 and a 200 day moving average of $163.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $255.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.50% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $137.30 per share, with a total value of $6,865,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,716,058 shares in the company, valued at $235,614,763.40. This represents a 3.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Adam Sanders sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $65,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,131.91. This trade represents a 6.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

