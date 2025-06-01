Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $10.92 Million Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $10,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. National Pension Service boosted its stake in RTX by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,859,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,910,000 after purchasing an additional 375,781 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,973,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,075,000 after buying an additional 936,953 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in RTX by 370.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in RTX by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 26,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX opened at $136.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $182.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $99.07 and a 12 month high of $138.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.12.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.77%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Argus upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.82.

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

