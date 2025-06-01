Sterneck Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises 1.2% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 7,432.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,117,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035,964 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 6,282.9% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 931,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 917,059 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,163,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,337,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,083,000 after acquiring an additional 664,014 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,197,000.
Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance
Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $72.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.84. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $73.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.44.
Avantis International Equity ETF Profile
The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
