Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $26.51 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $27.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.30.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

