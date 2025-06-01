Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 125 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $768.00 to $633.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $759.00 to $652.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $695.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $874.56.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $493.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $584.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $666.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $485.00 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.