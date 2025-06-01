iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Acquired by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $432,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,416.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 20,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $506,000.

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $231.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $168.49 and a 1 year high of $232.61.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

