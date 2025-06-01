1,381 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Bought by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,432,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,780,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,810 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 122,584,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,752,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,586 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 48,746,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,286,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,837,000 after buying an additional 3,185,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,276,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,262,000 after buying an additional 516,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $180.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.93 and a 12 month high of $181.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.77.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total transaction of $562,739.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,828 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,610.88. This trade represents a 12.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

