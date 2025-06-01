Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,511 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,896 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $225.57 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $206.39 and a one year high of $287.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.95.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial set a $264.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $253.00 price target (down from $269.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.12.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

