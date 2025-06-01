Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,945 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 529.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

IRDM has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. BWS Financial dropped their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

IRDM stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $35.85.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $214.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.78 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.83%.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

