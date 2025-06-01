HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its position in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. HighPeak Energy comprises about 0.7% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned about 0.28% of HighPeak Energy worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. 24.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HPK shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of HighPeak Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on HighPeak Energy in a report on Monday, April 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

HighPeak Energy Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of HPK opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.99.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $257.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Stories

