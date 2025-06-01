Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Shares Sold by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,996 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,113 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forager Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 189,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,301,000 after acquiring an additional 72,068 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 3,566.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 21,148 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $2,772,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 12,432.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 65,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 12,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HOV. Wall Street Zen cut Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Zelman & Associates reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $90.63 on Friday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.15 and a 1 year high of $240.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.67. The company has a market capitalization of $536.98 million, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.28.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.02). Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $686.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.20 million. Hovnanian Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

