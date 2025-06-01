WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Stake Boosted by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. WD-40 comprises about 2.4% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 96.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 82.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 525.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other WD-40 news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer purchased 256 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.83 per share, for a total transaction of $57,044.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,363.76. This trade represents a 6.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WDFC stock opened at $244.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.49. WD-40 has a one year low of $208.00 and a one year high of $292.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 0.17.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 59.97%.

Separately, DA Davidson raised WD-40 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

