Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 171 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $131.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $180.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.15. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.75 and a 52-week high of $180.91.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 83.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.69.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

