Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,156 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $193.36 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.6499 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

