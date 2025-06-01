Moody National Bank Trust Division Reduces Holdings in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Reddit were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDDT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Reddit by 184.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,181,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950,909 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Reddit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,861,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Reddit by 1,011.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,788,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,768 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new position in Reddit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,082,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reddit in the fourth quarter worth $271,539,000.

Get Reddit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDDT has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Reddit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Reddit in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Reddit from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Reddit from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 124,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.36, for a total value of $15,844,602.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,316,470.40. This represents a 17.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 92,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.35, for a total transaction of $14,523,247.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,001 shares in the company, valued at $18,095,407.35. This trade represents a 44.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 768,139 shares of company stock valued at $91,598,952 in the last ninety days.

Reddit Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE RDDT opened at $112.54 on Friday. Reddit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.13 and a 12-month high of $230.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.34.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Reddit had a negative net margin of 37.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $392.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($8.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Reddit

(Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.