Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 307 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Middleby by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in Middleby by 220.6% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 286.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on MIDD shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Middleby from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Middleby from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Middleby from $188.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.14.

Middleby Stock Performance

MIDD stock opened at $146.68 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $118.41 and a twelve month high of $182.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.96 and its 200-day moving average is $146.53.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.14. Middleby had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $906.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Middleby news, Director Edward P. Garden acquired 137,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $148.03 per share, with a total value of $20,280,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,276,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,069,737.02. This represents a 4.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total value of $81,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,209.61. The trade was a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 640,968 shares of company stock valued at $93,495,270 in the last ninety days. 6.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Middleby

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.