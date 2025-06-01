Versant Capital Management Inc Grows Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 406.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Rollins were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 10.9% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 20,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Cim LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 26,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Performance

Rollins stock opened at $57.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.52. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.34 and a 1-year high of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $822.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ROL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Rollins from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price objective on Rollins and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $171,194.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,866.20. This trade represents a 25.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $101,448.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,388.40. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,987 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,525 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

