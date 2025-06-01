Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TAP. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $75,034.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,322.55. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $53.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.18. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $64.66.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TAP. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.90 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $71.00 price objective on Molson Coors Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.26.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

