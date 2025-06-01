Investors Research Corp Acquires 2,687 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 555.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 461.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Leggett & Platt from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.35%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

