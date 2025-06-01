Investors Research Corp Buys 1,703 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 59.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5,930.2% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 28,403,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,021,000 after acquiring an additional 27,932,132 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,591,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,775,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,590 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,703,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,858,000.

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $49.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.04 and its 200-day moving average is $48.53. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $51.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

