Somerset Trust Co Sells 151 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Somerset Trust Co reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $102.08 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.69.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

