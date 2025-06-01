AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $485,000 Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,630,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,573,000 after buying an additional 1,868,508 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,488,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,907,000 after buying an additional 136,895 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,123,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,903,000 after buying an additional 2,341,137 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,061,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,101,000 after buying an additional 1,253,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $496,484,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills stock opened at $54.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.95. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.39 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.05.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Piper Sandler cut their price target on General Mills from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on General Mills from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.69.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 11,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,635.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,967,490. This represents a 3.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

