Sanders Morris Harris LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,548 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182,658 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $57,727,000 after purchasing an additional 30,185 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Visa by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Visa by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 74,874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,663,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie lowered their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.13.
Visa Trading Up 0.8%
NYSE:V opened at $365.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $343.40 and a 200 day moving average of $333.71. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.70 and a 52 week high of $369.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 14,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.04, for a total value of $5,259,207.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,377,671.52. This trade represents a 35.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,041.50. This trade represents a 17.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,948 shares of company stock valued at $41,548,282 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 Overlooked Dividend Plays for Income in Volatile Times
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- AXON: Competition Intensifies as Motorola Makes $4.4B Acquisition
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.