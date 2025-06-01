JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 48.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,254,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,049,000 after acquiring an additional 506,627 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,406 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,555,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,299 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,084.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,460,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,853 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,346,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,631,000 after purchasing an additional 714,849 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI opened at $55.98 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.47.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

