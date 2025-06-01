Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 82,114.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 117,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,364,000 after acquiring an additional 117,423 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $422.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.92. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $366.32 and a 52-week high of $451.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.03.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

