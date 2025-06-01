uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Position Boosted by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in uniQure were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter worth $3,129,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in uniQure in the fourth quarter worth about $2,484,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in uniQure by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 756,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,367,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in uniQure by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 878,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,521,000 after buying an additional 73,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stempoint Capital LP acquired a new position in uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,589,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of uniQure from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen raised uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded uniQure to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.82.

In other news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 10,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $107,407.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 217,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,441.70. The trade was a 4.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 28,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $291,628.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,703,461.66. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,129 shares of company stock worth $412,927 in the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ QURE opened at $14.56 on Friday. uniQure has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 188.82% and a negative net margin of 837.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that uniQure will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

