Sanders Morris Harris LLC Trims Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $17.48 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.62. The company has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.3275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

