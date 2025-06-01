Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.2% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,011.37.
Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company
In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.2%
LLY stock opened at $738.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $699.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.05, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $677.09 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $776.85 and a 200-day moving average of $799.88.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.
Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 48.82%.
Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.
