Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires New Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FNV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,643,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,959,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $582,100,000 after buying an additional 1,650,358 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,164,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,796,000 after buying an additional 828,166 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,948,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $934,106,000 after buying an additional 711,591 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 11,659.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 482,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,762,000 after buying an additional 478,602 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. TD Securities lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $186.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.25.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 0.4%

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $169.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.45. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $112.70 and a 1-year high of $178.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.44.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.79 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 55.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Stories

