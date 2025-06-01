Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New $175,000 Investment in Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 21,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Seven Hills Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SEVN shares. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ SEVN opened at $11.88 on Friday. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $14.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57.

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 million.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.98%.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Hills Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Hills Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.