Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $28.76 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC decreased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 842,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,328 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 4.4% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $28,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,076,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $849,126,000 after purchasing an additional 359,288 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,734,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $462,067,000 after purchasing an additional 304,997 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 13,588,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $426,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,017 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,546,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $330,739,000 after purchasing an additional 851,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,830,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,832,000 after purchasing an additional 580,850 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

NYSE EPD opened at $30.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.25. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $27.37 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Argus raised Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.56.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

