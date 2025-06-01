Profit Investment Management LLC Sells 920 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Profit Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Plexus accounts for about 3.0% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Plexus

In other Plexus news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $272,108.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,305.26. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $572,551.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,518.73. This trade represents a 14.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,386 shares of company stock worth $1,238,020. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLXS has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target (down previously from $172.00) on shares of Plexus in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price target on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.67.

Plexus Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $130.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $100.96 and a 12 month high of $172.89.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $980.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.07 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

