Sanders Morris Harris LLC Reduces Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Service Co. International by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after buying an additional 59,956 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Service Co. International by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $78.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.55 and a 200 day moving average of $79.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $89.37.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $4,228,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 982,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,066,078.48. The trade was a 4.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 6,500 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $515,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,674.96. This represents a 12.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,900 shares of company stock worth $5,153,461. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCI has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Service Co. International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

