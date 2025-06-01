Somerset Trust Co Takes Position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on CTO. Wall Street Zen cut CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.50) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.
CTO Realty Growth Stock Up 0.7%
Shares of NYSE:CTO opened at $18.50 on Friday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $21.15. The stock has a market cap of $609.30 million, a P/E ratio of -84.09 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average is $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.48. CTO Realty Growth had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $35.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.
CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -370.73%.
CTO Realty Growth Company Profile
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.
