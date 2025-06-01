Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Position Cut by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp trimmed its stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 601.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 3,456.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Banco Santander-Chile Price Performance

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.56. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $767.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.38 billion. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 19.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander-Chile Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were paid a $1.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $1.25. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.23%.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

