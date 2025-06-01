New Hampshire Trust Purchases Shares of 4,947 LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in LKQ by 618.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in LKQ by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 56.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LKQ news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $632,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 321,135 shares in the company, valued at $13,535,840.25. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Justin L. Jude purchased 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,168.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 280,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,385,941.23. The trade was a 0.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,457,150. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $40.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.53. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.71.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LKQ

About LKQ

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.