Investors Research Corp Buys 5,225 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 127,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

NASDAQ GT opened at $11.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.42. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $12.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 6.21%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

(Free Report)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

