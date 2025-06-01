BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $394,000 Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRX opened at $24.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.70. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average is $22.60.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $1,039,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,468.99. This represents a 38.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 62,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $1,447,165.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 188,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,200.72. This represents a 25.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 351,879 shares of company stock valued at $8,214,815. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Baird R W raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

