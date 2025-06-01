Lantz Financial LLC Takes $268,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR)

Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Lantz Financial LLC owned about 0.26% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UMAR. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of UMAR stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $32.77 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.83.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (UMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

