Lantz Financial LLC Sells 1,768 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Lantz Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,959 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 175,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 25,582 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 595,828 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after buying an additional 185,762 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Chairman Stefano Pessina bought 832,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $9,163,160.58. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 145,621,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,288,079.79. The trade was a 0.57% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.5%

WBA opened at $11.29 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $16.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $38.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

