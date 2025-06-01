Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Acquired by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Five Below were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Five Below by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $17,755,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,155,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on FIVE. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Five Below from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Five Below from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Five Below news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $45,575.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,830.32. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Stock Performance

Five Below stock opened at $115.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $52.38 and a one year high of $141.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.59.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

